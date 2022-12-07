HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Four years ago, the vacancy rates at malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1%.

Now?

It’s 11.1%, and Hampton Roads certainly had something to do with that.

Just within the last year, Pembroke Mall closed after 55 years, and in January, Military Circle Mall will conclude a run nearly as long.

It will leave a region that once boasted nearly a dozen malls at just five.

Nick Egelanian, president of SiteWorks Retail Real Estate Services, which provides targeted retail and mixed-use development consulting services to retailers, developers, owners and municipalities, does not believe there will be many malls left.

“Somewhere between one, and maybe the second, will survive,” Egelanian said. “Certainly nothing beyond that.”

He said the popularity of building retail space has done malls in. It has outpaced population growth for many years.

“The typical mall that was built back in the 1970s was built to serve up to 300,000 people,” Egelanian said. “It’s going to serve up to two million people today.”

It likely won’t be a surprise which ones he believes has a chance to survive.

According to their respective owners’ most recent annual reports, Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach has about 97% of its space leased. At Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News, it has roughly 95% of its space leased.

“Most malls that are out there have debt in excess of what they can afford,” Egelanian said.

He said it’s smart for communities to be forward-thinking.

MacArthur Center in Norfolk and Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake are in foreclosure proceedings, though local developer Michael Sifen recently bought the former Greenbrier Sears. His attorney said he has no plans for it now, but he hopes to eventually turn it into a more valuable asset than he paid for.

Chesapeake Square, meanwhile, has already gone through the foreclosure process. There, Virginia Beach-based Kotarides Developers said demolition on the former Sears, Macy’s and JCPenney could begin next year, to be replaced by two other unnamed retailers it is talking to.

“Rather than efforts to keep them alive,” Egelanian said, “you’re looking for groups to come along, along with really good positive partnership with the cities in which they’re in, to redevelop that land into what is best for the community.”

That’s not a fast process, typically.

Both MacArthur Mall and Greenbrier Mall could continue to be in foreclosure for several years.

The good news?

Egelanian said the era of seeing new, dying shopping properties is beginning to end.