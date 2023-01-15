NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk wins the Stanley Cup! Norfolk wins the Stanley Cup!

OK, so the Mermaid City has only “won” the trophy temporarily, but for hockey fans, it’s the biggest trophy of them all, and it’s here in Norfolk at the Waterside District as part of the ECHL All-Star Fan Fest ahead of the All-Star games Monday at Scope Arena.

People also had the opportunity to visit a temporary NHL Hall of Fame exhibit for $10. As part of that display, the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the league’s most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player of the NHL, was on display.

Fan Fest will continue through 6 p.m. Sunday.

The ECHL All-Star Classic begins at 7 p.m. Monday at Scope Arena.