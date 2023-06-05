RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that sports betting revenue went down in April.

According to the reports, almost $246 million was wagered in April, which is an almost 17% decrease since March. However, the report shows the number from April 2023 went up 6.6% from April 2022. Mobile sports betting also saw an almost 17% decrease.

BetVirginia.com analyst Dru James says that sport betting numbers tend to drop in the summer and should pick back up when professional sports return.

In total, sports betting revenue in Virginia totaled almost $39 billion in April.