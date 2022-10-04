NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a different Spirit of Norfolk.

Spirit Airlines and Norfolk International Airport announced Tuesday morning that the budget airline will start service at ORF on March 8, 2023.

Spirit will offer nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, and connection options to places such as the Caribbean and Latin America. That’s good news for Spirit customers who had to travel to Richmond in order to get nonstop flights to the two Florida locations.

Spirit will also be the only airline in Norfolk to offer nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale.

Spirit joins Breeze Airways as a lower cost option for travelers. Breeze came to Norfolk last year, with nonstop flights to several cities. Newport News-Williamsburg Airport also announced nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando through Avelo Airlines back in July. Those flights start this month.

Earlier this year, JetBlue bought Spirit for $3.8 billion, but the merger has yet to be officially approved.