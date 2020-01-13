Speeding driver struck VDOT truck on I-264 in Portsmouth, fled the scene, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man fled the scene after crashing into a VDOT work truck Monday morning on I-264 at Effingham Street, Virginia State Police say.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. in the right westbound lane of I-264. Police say the VDOT truck had its emergency equipment activated for a lane closure when it was hit by a black Lexus driven by Cordell Anthony Livingston.

Police say the Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time and struck the truck’s impact cushion device. After the crash Livingston fled the scene, but was located shortly after, police say. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General for non life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Livingston was arrested and charged with driving while revoked, reckless driving and felony and hit-and-run.