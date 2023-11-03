YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 12-year-old special needs student was reportedly assaulted by an employee inside the gymnasium at Grafton Middle School Thursday, deputies said.

A Grafton Middle School administrator reported the incident to the Sheriff’s School Resource Officer, who initiated an investigation. The deputy obtained warrants for the employee after interviewing the victims and witnesses.

Courtesy: Virginia Regional Peninsula Jail

Warren George Hyde, 54, of Yorktown was arrested in connection to the incident, and charged with three counts of assault and battery, one county of cruelty to a child and one count of maiming.

Hyde was hired as a substitute para educator, and is currently at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

As of Friday, the school division has not commented on the status of the child who was injured.

Alice Amory lives just a few yards from the school and tells us she was surprised to hear a student was allegedly injured by an adult.

“I didn’t know anything was going on over there. It was a shock because I hadn’t heard anything about it,” Amory said.

Her jaw dropped when she heard a man allegedly did this to a child.

“He deserves what he gets,” Amory said.

10 On Your Side is still working to get in touch with Hyde to get his side of the story.