SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police Department is investigating a commercial robbery at a convenience store located in the 1900 block of Holland Road on Nov. 2 around 1:45 p.m., police said.

The male suspect forcibly entered the store and demanded cash and other items from a store employee, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a blue vest, a baseball hat and dark pants, police said. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle that was last seen heading east on Holland Road.