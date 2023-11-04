SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police Department is investigating a commercial robbery at a convenience store located in the 1900 block of Holland Road on Nov. 2 around 1:45 p.m., police said.
The male suspect forcibly entered the store and demanded cash and other items from a store employee, police said.
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a blue vest, a baseball hat and dark pants, police said. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle that was last seen heading east on Holland Road.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.