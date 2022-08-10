NORFOLK, Va. (Release via NSU Athletics) – Norfolk State sophomore running back J.J. Davis was named to the BOXTOROW Preseason All-America Team, the publication announced Thursday.



One of three running backs on the HBCU-exclusive lineup, Davis is joined by Alabama A8M’s Gary Quarles and Mississippi Valley State’s Caleb Johnson. The recognition came just a few days after Davis was selected as the 2022 MEAC Football Offensive Player of the Year.



Davis enters his second season off a dominant freshman campaign that saw him post a conference-best 887 rushing yards, the most by a Spartan back since 2013. He led all FCS schools with 7.2 yards per carry, led the conference with 1,288 all-purpose yards, and ranked second in the MEAC with 11 total touchdowns.



After earning MEAC Rookie of the Week honors five times, he was named the 2021 MEAC Rookie of the Year, also nabbing a spot on the All-MEAC First Team.



Davis and the Spartans open the 2022 slate in Huntington, West Virginia on Sep. 3 at 3:30 p.m. for just the second meeting ever between Norfolk State and Marshall.

For a camp update on the Spartans, play the video above.