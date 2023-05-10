Courtesy of Norfolk State University athletics

NORFOLK, VA – The No. 2 seeded Spartans of Norfolk State University fell in their first game of the 2023 MEAC Championship Tournament to the No. 3 seeded Eagles of N.C. Central 7-4.

The game started off with NCCU sending a runner across home plate after initially reaching on an error to go up 1-0 in the first inning.

The Eagles held the Spartans scoreless through four innings while NSU kept NCCU off the board in the second, third and fourth innings.

An N.C. Central double to center field drove home a single run for the Eagles in the top of the fifth giving the three seed a 2-0 lead.

Norfolk State answered in the bottom of the fifth with a two RBI home run over the right field wall off the bat of senior Gabby Vaughan , her eighth of the season. The home run drove in Yrral Davis on the play and evened the score at two all.

The Eagles found new life in the top of the sixth as they scored five runs beginning with a solo home run from Jaden Davis. Three consecutive singles drove in the remaining four runs to put NCCU up 7-2 with an inning and a half remaining in regulation.

The Spartans added two in the bottom of the sixth as senior Morgan Johnson hit another two run homer over the wall for NSU. Johnson’s home run was her second of the season and scored Jade Dixon on the play.

N.C. Central left two on the bases in the top of the seventh while Norfolk State went three up, three down at the plate ending the game at the two hour mark with the Eagles emerging victorious, 7-4.

The No. 2 Spartans return to action tomorrow in the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tournament when they face the No. 4 seeded Bison of Howard University. First pitch time is slated for 3 PM.