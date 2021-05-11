Spark from construction equipment caused fire at Historic Powhatan Resort

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

James City County photo

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A fire caused significant damage to a timeshare unit at the Historic Powhatan Resort Tuesday morning.

The James City County Fire Department arrived on scene at 10:41 a.m. to find the two-story unit actively on fire.

According to officials, the structure was not occupied.

Investigators have already determined that a piece of equipment belonging to construction crews sparked the fire.

It took fire crews about half an hour to get the fire under control, with assistance from the Williamsburg Fire Department and York County Department of Fire and Life Safety.

James City County photo

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10