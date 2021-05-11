Spark from construction equipment caused fire at Historic Powhatan Resort

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A fire caused significant damage to a timeshare unit at the Historic Powhatan Resort Tuesday morning.

The James City County Fire Department arrived on scene at 10:41 a.m. to find the two-story unit actively on fire.

According to officials, the structure was not occupied.

Investigators have already determined that a piece of equipment belonging to construction crews sparked the fire.

It took fire crews about half an hour to get the fire under control, with assistance from the Williamsburg Fire Department and York County Department of Fire and Life Safety.