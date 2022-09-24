HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – People across Hampton Roads and North Carolina who might have caught a glimpse of a tiny bright spot flying across the sky Saturday night got to see SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket!

According to Space Flight Now, the almost 230-foot-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida around 7:30 p.m. and was carrying 52 new Starlink satellites to orbit.

This is the 41st launch from Florida this year.

10 On Your Side compiled a gallery of some viewer photos of the rocket soaring through the sky: