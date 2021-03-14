SpaceX rocket launch catches attention of Hampton Roads residents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several Hampton Roads residents woke up to quite a sight Sunday morning.

Daylight saving time provided just enough coverage for local residents to get a glimpse of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch Sunday.

Due to the time switch, Hampton Roads had an extra hour before sunrise at 7 a.m. which brought out a quick, yet beautiful sight of the rocket launched all the way from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Local residents quickly shared images and videos of the rocket launch on social media.

Wondering what the bright light in the sky was around 6AM? It wasn't a meteor, but rather a launch of Starlink 21 from SpaceX in Cape Canaveral, FL. The launch happened at 6:01AM! https://t.co/h6bQShLeFj @WAVY_News @WAVY_Weather pic.twitter.com/U59gb1WF9J — Casey Lehecka WAVY (@WxLehecka) March 14, 2021

According to the website Space.com, the rocket is carrying a batch of 60 Starlink internet satellites that will be launched into orbit. The two-stage launcher blasted off from Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 6:01 a.m. EDT.