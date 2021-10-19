Southbound lanes reopened following accident on Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The southbound lanes of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel have reopened after being closed for nearly three hours due to a vehicle accident.

Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police dispatchers were not able to provide specifics on the accident but reported at 1:09 a.m. that all travel lanes were closed due to an accident.

The lanes reopened at 4 a.m, according to a tweet from CBBT.

10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson is at the scene working on gathering more details and we are still waiting to hear back from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police officials.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for upates.

