Southampton Schools closed Friday as police investigate threat

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Southampton County Public Schools are closed Friday as authorities investigate a social media threat.

District officials say the threat did not mention a specific school, and the closure is precautionary. The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

It comes a day after Franklin High School was placed on lockdown after reports of a student with a weapon on campus. Authorities later confirmed the student was found with a weapon, but did not say what the weapon was. The case remains under investigation.

Schools throughout the Hampton Roads area are dealing with social media threats in the wake of Monday’s shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured two students. A 15-year-old student has been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-653-2100.