UPDATE: The search has ended and no firearms were found as of 12:48 p.m.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Southampton Middle School has been put on lockdown status after a student reported to a staff member that they thought they heard another student say they had a gun on Jan. 11, deputies said.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Southampton Public School Officials that a student at Southampton Middle School reported to school staff that they thought they heard another student say they had a gun, deputies said.

School administrators reported it to the sheriff’s office and deputies are doing a thorough search of the school. The school has been placed in a lockdown status. The student who heard the comment about the gun has since said that they are not sure of exactly what they heard the other student say, deputies said.

There are currently multiple K9 units at the school and law enforcement from multiple departments including: the Southampton Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department, Virginia State Police, Courtland PD, Portsmouth PD and the United States Coast Guard.

The Sheriff’s Office and school staff will continue to investigate this incident. There are currently no reports that anyone has seen a firearm or that any students or staff have been harmed in any way.