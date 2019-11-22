Report of weapon at Southampton High School turned out to be airsoft gun

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Southampton Sheriff’s Office investigated reports Friday that a student at Southampton High School had a weapon.
The high school and Southampton Middle School were placed on a lockdown during the initial investigation.
Deputies worked with school officials to identify the student then search the student, who did not have a weapon.
Law enforcement and K-9 units conducted a search of the school, during which a plastic airsoft gun was found.
The student was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office. According to a letter from the School Division Superintendent, “appropriate disciplinary actions have been taken.”
“The quick steps taken today by school administration, in collaboration with the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, were to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff. I appreciate your support of our school division as we continue to be vigilant in ensuring a safe learning environment for all students and staff.”Gwendolyn Shannon, Ph.D., Division Superintendent