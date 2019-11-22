Report of weapon at Southampton High School turned out to be airsoft gun

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Southampton Sheriff’s Office investigated reports Friday that a student at Southampton High School had a weapon.

The high school and Southampton Middle School were placed on a lockdown during the initial investigation.

Deputies worked with school officials to identify the student then search the student, who did not have a weapon.

Law enforcement and K-9 units conducted a search of the school, during which a plastic airsoft gun was found.

The student was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office. According to a letter from the School Division Superintendent, “appropriate disciplinary actions have been taken.”