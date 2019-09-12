Southampton County woman previously convicted of animal cruelty charged again

IVOR, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who was previously convicted of animal cruelty, and was ordered not to own cats, was charged again after authorities removed dozens of cats from her home earlier this year.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release deputies searched a home in the 10000 block of New Road in Ivor in August after they had received complaints about the welfare of animals at the home in July.

The sheriff’s office said 33 cats and kittens were seized during the search. A veterinarian who was on-hand for the search identified two cats that needed medical attention.

After the cats were treated, deputies obtained warrants charging 72-year-old Patricia Kinlaw, of Ivor, with two counts of felony cruelty to animals (second or subsequent offense) and three counts of misdemeanor selling of animals after being convicted of animal cruelty or neglect.

Kinlaw was arrested on Sept. 3 and released on bond that same day.