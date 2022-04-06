COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have cited a Southampton County Sheriff’s Office deputy with reckless driving in connection with a crash that seriously injured a 76-year-old in 2021.

State police said the Greensville County Commonwealth’s Attorney, a special prosecutor, directed state police to charge Deputy M.J. Kline with reckless driving. He was served with the summons on Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on June 6, 2021.

Kline was responding to an emergency call for service and was traveling east on Main Street in Courtland. His patrol vehicle’s emergency equipment was activated.

Kline approached several vehicles that were stopped in the eastbound lane. He was traveling in the westbound lane to pass the stopped vehicles when he hit a 2021 Honda Odyssey that was making a left turn.

The 76-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Kline was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, state police said.