Southampton authorities investigating after threats made against Fresh Start Center

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student made threats against the Fresh Start Center in Hunterdale.

Southampton County Public Schools officials reported to the sheriff’s office around 10 a.m. Monday that they had “received information” about a student who threatened to bring a firearm to the center, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Monday afternoon.

The school was placed on lockdown and deputies responded to the scene. Virginia State Police also brought a K9 to the scene to help search the school for firearms.

No firearms were found. The lockdown was lifted and normal operations resumed Monday afternoon.

The student who authorities believe made the threat was identified by school staff and law enforcement. No students were detained at the time of the sheriff’s office post on Facebook.

No charges have been filed.

The incident remains under investigation.

