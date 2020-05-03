South Roanoke Nursing Home reports more than 60 COVID-19 cases among residents and staff

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Less than two weeks after officials confirmed four coronavirus cases at South Roanoke Nursing Home, tests revealed a significantly higher number of positive cases among both residents and staff.

According to Jennifer Eddy, a spokesperson for the South Roanoke Nursing Home, 33 residents and 28 employees so far have tested positive for COVID-19, but the majority of them do not exhibit symptoms or known indications of the virus.

In fact, Eddy says, 32 of the 33 residents who tested positive as of Saturday, May 2 were completely asymptomatic.

“This means that if we didn’t push for testing we never would have known that they had the illness and are very likely contagious,” says Eddy.

Testing for all residents and staff at South Roanoke Nursing Home started April 23, shortly after the facility’s operating company confirmed a small cluster of coronavirus cases on April 20.

“Our employees are working extremely hard to continue to provide the best possible care under extremely challenging circumstances and we are all incredibly appreciative of the community’s overwhelming support during this difficult time,” says Eddy.

