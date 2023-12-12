CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An unoccupied South Norfolk home was damaged as the result of a fire Tuesday evening, a Chesapeake fire official said.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire was at a home in the 600 block of Partridge Avenue, with firefighters getting the call at 9:33 p.m., with the first crew arriving five minutes later, reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story home, according to Lt. Robert Warren, assistant fire marshal and public information officer.

Chesapeake and Norfolk fire crews deployed multiple hoselines and put out the fire, which was marked out at 10:28 p.m.

The fire is under investigation.