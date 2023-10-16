CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake’s Planning Department is currently updating the South Norfolk Historic District design guidelines and they want residents’ thoughts.

It is looking for residents to take a survey by Nov. 1 to share what they would like to see.

The historic designation, when it comes to South Norfolk, means that it provides protection to the historical integrity of the area when it comes to design requirements.

“For practical purposes, it means that it has some protections, and that people who own property in the neighborhood have to go through a process to have projects approved,” said Nat McCormick, a community design manager with the Chesapeake Planning Department on the city’s YouTube page. “And the purpose of that is to recognize that South Norfolk is a special place. It’s been designated as a historic district, and it has houses and other structures that are worth protecting.”

To take the survey, go here.