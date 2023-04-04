NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sources tell 10 On Your Side that the current Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot will become the new Norfolk Police Chief.

Talbot will leave the Hampton Police Department at the end of this month to become the new chief in Norfolk, according to sources.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Talbot was sworn in as Hampton Police Chief in 2021. He has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

This announcement comes after Mike Goldsmith, Norfolk’s Interim Chief of Police and Deputy City Manager, said he would retire on Apr. 14. Goldsmith took over as interim police chief almost a year ago following the sudden departure of NPD’s former chief Larry Boone.

This is breaking news and will be updated.