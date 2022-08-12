WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — NASA successfully launched a sounding rocket Thursday night from Wallops Island on the Eastern Shore.

It launched just after 6 p.m., after previous launches on Tuesday and Wednesday were scrubbed due to poor weather conditions.

The Terrier-Improved Malemute rocket is 44-feet tall and carried student experiments 99 miles up before dropping to the Atlantic Ocean via parachute.

The next launch planned for Wallops is another Terrier-Improved Malemute sometime during the night on August 22. A launch of the larger Antares rocket, which resupplies the International Space Station, is due sometime this fall.