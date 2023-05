VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Soulja Boy has dropped a new album and is going on tour, with a stop in Virginia Beach.

The “Crank That” and “Kiss Me Through the Phone” rapper is hitting up Elevation 27 in the Hilltop area on Wednesday, September 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $42.50 and are standing room/general admission only.

Soulja Boy’s new album, Soulja Season, just came out on Friday.