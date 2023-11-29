PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Son pleaded guilty for murdering his father in Portsmouth on Nov. 29.

Tommie Lamont Banks pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of his father, 46-year-old Tommie Lamont Reynolds.

On Aug. 14, 2018, Banks went into Reynolds’ home with another family member to talk to Reynolds, officials said. Banks and his family member then left the home without Banks’ father. However, when Banks returned later, multiple gunshots were heard coming from the living room, officials said.

Banks was seen leaving the residence right after the gunshots were fired, and Reynolds was found deceased on the floor, officials said.

Banks is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28, 2024.