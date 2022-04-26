WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The Something in the Water music festival will make its return in 2022 — this June in the District of Columbia to commemorate Juneteenth, sources confirmed to WAVY.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to make an announcement with festival creator Pharrell Williams at noon Tuesday, per WAMU’s Martin Austermuhle.

Rapper and Virginia Beach native Pusha T, who performed at the first Something in the Water in 2019 in Virginia Beach, had already spilled the beans earlier this month that the festival was moving from Virginia Beach to D.C., and sources not authorized to speak publicly had also talked about the move. It just hadn’t been officially announced.

Williams posted a 15-second video on social media with the caption “2022 @sitw” on Monday, teasing the announcement.

So far Doja Cat, Normani and Cordae have been confirmed, sources say.

While the original festival was successful, Williams opted to move it after his cousin, 25-year-old Donovon Lynch, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer at the Oceanfront in March 2021. Virginia Beach officials said the shooting was justified because police said Lynch brandished a handgun.

Williams also said the city is run by a “toxic energy” and didn’t value his proposed solutions for violence and others issues in the community.

Though he said the festival wouldn’t come to Virginia Beach in 2022, he hasn’t ruled out a return in the future.

Look for more details coming up about this breaking news.