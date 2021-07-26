Someone bought $2 million Powerball ticket in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Chesapeake is about to be a lot richer.

The Virginia Lottery says the ticket worth $2 million was bought for the July 24 drawing at a Food Lion on Moses Grandy Trail.

The winning numbers were 1-4-11-59-67, and the only number that did not match was the Powerball number of 10.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize, the lottery says. The winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket and contact the lottery when they’re ready to claim.