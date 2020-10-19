Some younger York County students to return to in-person learning Monday

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — More kids are heading back to school in York County. It’s part of the district’s phased approach to returning students to in-person learning.

Some second and third grader students return to school Monday morning. The young students are expected to wear masks and wash their hands often.

Parents are asked to do daily health screenings before students arrive on campus.

Two weeks ago, some pre-school and kindergarten students returned to class.

During a recent school board meeting, YSCD school director of administration, Dr. Aaron Butler said 45 to 75 students returned to each school.

Butler said school staff put up plexiglass shields, sanitized buses, and meals are delivered to classes.

More students are expected to return next month — as long as it’s safe to do so.

School leaders now provide a weekly coronavirus cases report. In the first week students were welcomed back, October 5-9, there were two confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13 people quarantined or isolated.

The school website says if there is a positive case, parents are notified through contact tracing.

The COVID-19 case status page is updated every Monday.

WAVY.com expects another update on the case count sometime today.

