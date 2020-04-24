Some local pizza shops see an increase in delivery numbers during COVID-19 pandemic

HAMPTON ROADS, V.a (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic has significantly altered life as we know it, but even in these tough times, many of us are just looking for an easy Friday dinner. If that means pizza for you, you may be in for a wait.

10 On Your Side called six local pizza shops and found in some shops, both sales and delivery numbers are up, but that’s not the case for everyone.

Employees at Chanello’s in Portsmouth say their sales have increased by about 15 percent since the pandemic started.

It’s because they’re seeing more people requesting pickup and delivery. The general manager said on Friday nights, their shop is chaotic and phones are ringing off the hook.

“On a normal Friday night, our delivery times could be up to about an hour to an hour and a half,” said Justine Reid. “Now, they’re getting up to almost two hours or two and a half hours.”

WAVY also checked in with Ynot Italian, a chain in Hampton Roads. The owner said they actually adjusted all their staff to prepare delivery orders, so they didn’t have to lay anyone off.

The owner tells 10 On Your Side Ynot’s deliveries are up 20 to 30 percent. However, unlike Chanello’s, Ynot’s owner said overall sales have been down in all six of their stores. That’s because they had to stop allowing customers in their dining room. Delivery orders are helping to make up for the loss.

“I mean our stores are always crazy on Friday night, but you have to remember,so 50 percent of our business is typically in the dining room now that other 50 percent on a Friday night, especially since we’re not seeing a drop in sales on Fridays, so we’re doing almost double the amount of business to go, ” said Tony Disilvestdro, owner of Ynot Italian.

Both stores said they’re taking precautionary measures such as wearing face masks, not allowing more than 10 customers in at a time and changing the way food is given to a customers at home.

Although these two shops are seeing a boom in deliveries, that’s not the case for every restaurant. Other shops WAVY called said both their sales and delivery numbers are down, with more people choosing to stay home during the crisis. These stores are Reginella’s in Virginia Beach and Del Vecchios in Norfolk.