Some Hampton Roads gas stations run out of fuel, demand up after pipeline attack; Northam declares state of emergency

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some gas stations in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina have run out of fuel or are reporting high demand for gas after the recent cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

The pipeline, which goes from Texas to New York and supplies about 45 percent of all fuel on the East Coast, was hit with a ransomware attack over the weekend from Russia-linked hacking group DarkSide. President Biden says there’s no evidence so far Russia was behind the attack, but said Russia “has some responsibility” to deal with attacks originating from its soil.

DarkSide has said it’s apolitical and wasn’t interested in causing major disruption, only in making money. They develop and market ransomware hacking tools, and then sell them to other criminals, CNBC reports.

“We are apolitical, we do not participate in geopolitics, do not need to tie us with a defined government and look for our motives,” their statement said. “Our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society. From today we introduce moderation and check each company that our partners want to encrypt to avoid social consequences in the future.”

The pipeline shut down all operations on Friday after the hack, and all of its four lines are still offline. Colonial Pipeline said it’s looking to restore service by the end of the week.

I’ve never seen a line at this gas station in Virginia Beach and now it’s almost going into the road @WAVY_News We will have coverage on the gas shortage coming up at 4pm pic.twitter.com/lA0bciFpuy — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) May 11, 2021

In the meantime, the Department of Transportation has issued an emergency declaration to increase distribution of fuel in the 17 states and District of Columbia that are affected, allowing drivers to accrue more overtime and drive with less sleep that normal restrictions allow.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also declared a state of emergency Tuesday to address gas supply disruptions, allowing state agencies to issue their own waivers.

Northam says the order allows increased flexibility and funding for state and local governments to ensure adequate fuel supply, and activates the Virginia Emergency Operations Center and Virginia Emergency Support Team.

“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” said Governor Northam. “While current gasoline reserves in the Commonwealth are

sufficient to address immediate supply concerns, a long-term disruption in the pipelines will

require transportation of fuel and other oil-derivatives via interstate and state roadways.”

The order, which is in effect until June 10 unless it’s rescinded before, also activates § 59.1-525 et seq. of state code related to price gouging.

The U.S. had already been dealing with a shortage of tanker truck drivers that has led to higher gas prices.

Virginia’s average gas price has gone up 3 cents at the beginning of the week to $2.76, and could go up another 6 or 7 cents this week.

So far people in the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach said they’ve had to go to multiple gas stations to find fuel. Some pumps read they were out of order on Tuesday.

We’re seeing lines form at gas stations in the Kempsville area. A few people we’ve talked to say they’ve driven to multiple gas stations to find fuel. pic.twitter.com/zfxN3SAZM2 — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) May 11, 2021

Viewers in Ahoskie, North Carolina, also said they were having trouble finding gas, and Chopper 10 got footage of longer lines at the Walmart on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. Some viewers said that spot is usually good for cheaper gas so demand could be higher there.

Chopper 10 is flying around to check lines at gas stations. Some longer lines have been reported after this week's cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline.



This is at the Walmart on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.



Are you seeing long lines in your area? https://t.co/AIk6F2sWI5 pic.twitter.com/uZbSvQe4lX — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) May 11, 2021

The good news is there’s no shortage of gas in the U.S., per Martha Meade with AAA Midatlantic, there’s just the issue of getting that gas to the pumps.

Meade is encouraging people not to panic buy, but says it’s crucial for the pipeline to be restored, as it can take about 15-18 days for gas to go from Texas to New York.

“Make sure you have gas in your tank but do not panic buy,” Meade said, “because we know and as we have seen with the pandemic panic buying can certainly cause a shortage that sometimes might not have been there in the past.”

Lines forming at the Boarder Station in Moyok. N.C. on day 5 of Colonial Pipeline cyber attack. The gas shortages caused @NC_Governor to issue a state of emergency yesterday @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/yeleFX8uQS — Kayla Gaskins (@KaylaGaskinsTV) May 11, 2021

Drivers are encouraged to do the following to help save fuel:

Drive with the window down to keep the air conditioning to a minimum

Use the car to run multiple errands all in one trip.

Remove heavy objects from the car before driving, because it takes more gas to power a heavier vehicle

