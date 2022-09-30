HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt in Hampton Roads. There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area. Ian made landfall a second time in the U.S. Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm in South Carolina.

As 10 On Your Side receives reports of road closures, or substantial storm damage, we’ll add it to this list below:

Chesapeake

Shillelagh Rd is closed at 2100 Shillelagh Road due to a downed tree and power lines, according to a tweet from @ChesapeakeRoads. Dominion Energy has been notified and police are directing traffic.

Suffolk

The City of Suffolk tweeted at 3:20 p.m. that North Main Street is currently closed in both directions in the 700 block near Kimberly Bridge due to tidal flooding. There are detour signs in place.

The WAVY viewing area was under several alerts Friday, including a tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. for parts of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. Click here for the latest weather alerts.