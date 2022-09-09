CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake has selected its longtime deputy chief of police to serve as its new chief.

Mark G. Solesky, who had been serving as acting chief since the retirement of former Police Chief Kelvin Wright, starts his new role effective immediately. Wright retired on August 1.

Solesky has more than 35 years of service with the city, and was selected after a nationwide search, City Manager Christopher Price said Friday in his announcement.

“Time and again, throughout the process, we heard from our stakeholders that they wanted a

Chief who would both continue the strong, positive, and community-focused work Kelvin

Wright began, and also seek new ways to continue to keep our community safe well into the

future,” Price said. “In choosing Mark Solesky for this post, I am confident that

we have not only met, but surpassed those desires. Mark brings a true servant’s heart to his

work, with professional skills, experience, and commitment to both his team and his community

that are truly unique. Chesapeake and our Police professionals can look forward to very positive

days ahead.”

Solesky had served as deputy chief since 2008, and has also served in various other roles in the department, included commanding both operations and support bureaus.

He has a master’s degree in public administration from Old Dominion University. and a bachelor’s in criminology from Saint Leo University. He’s also been honored with multiple awards. He’s a two-time recipient of the Chesapeake Police Department’s Meritorious Service Award and a three-time recipient of the City’s Star Performer Award.

“I am both extremely honored and deeply humbled to be appointed as Chesapeake’s Police

Chief,” Solesky said. “I have had the unique opportunity to serve under and with some

incredible leaders in the field of public safety, each of whom has helped me to learn, grow, and

advance. But even more than that, I am blessed to serve with the finest men and women, in both

sworn and civilian roles, who every day put their hearts, minds, and souls into serving and

protecting our citizens. Together, through a process of continuous improvement, we will work

hard to make our city safe, and to give our residents and businesses the protection they expect,

and deserve.”