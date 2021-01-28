Snow picks up and accumulates on roads in the region; wind also picking up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Road conditions are getting worse as snowfall and wind pick up Thursday morning across the region.

Many streets were seeing covered roads as of 5 a.m., with a layer of slush and water underneath from earlier rain/wintry mix. The ground temperatures had mostly been above freezing, so underlying ice should be less of an issue.

If you’re crossing a bridge though be extra careful for the potential for ice. Both the Monitor-Merrimac and Hampton Roads bridge-tunnels have issued icy road warnings.

MMMBT & HRBT COMMUTERS: @VaDOTHR just issued an icy road condition warning at both bridge-tunnels. @WAVY_News — Madison Glassman (@MadisonG_WAVY) January 28, 2021

Snow on radar

Drivers should maintain extra following distance and give themselves plenty of extra time to get to their destination. Winds are pretty significant, with gusts above 30 mph.

Snowfall past an inch or two isn’t expected, and the snow is set to finish up later this morning. After that we’ll still have some wind and chilly temperatures in the 30s.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler has more on the snow in his updated weather blog.