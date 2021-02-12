Snow blankets Eastern Shore, other areas north of Hampton Roads metro

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — People on the Eastern Shore and other areas north of the Hampton Roads metro region woke up to snow covering the ground on Friday morning.

Some people reported well over an inch of snow, especially in the northern areas of Accomack County near Chincoteague.

The Eastern Shore seems to have gotten the most snow in the region this morning, especially northern Accomack!



Clockwise from top left: Captain's Cove, Parksley, Chincoteague and Greenbackville.



More snow photos: https://t.co/peJ7QlVQXY pic.twitter.com/tAxY7jm6XB — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) February 12, 2021

The seven cities in Hampton Roads just saw lots of cold rain, with a mix toward the northern stretches of the metro area.

We have a real mess out there today. Lots of cold rain in Hampton Roads, but a mix just to the northwest/north of the metro. Snow farther north/northeast. Precip tapers off this morning. Then cold/drizzly this afternoon. Highs: Upper 30s. Wind chills in near 30. Be safe today! pic.twitter.com/HilTHhnN86 — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) February 12, 2021

That led to several crashes on the roads and closures and delays. A tractor-trailer also crashed in Mappsville in Accomack, leading to the closure of Route 13 and power lines in the road. No one was injured.