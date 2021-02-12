Snow blankets Eastern Shore, other areas north of Hampton Roads metro

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — People on the Eastern Shore and other areas north of the Hampton Roads metro region woke up to snow covering the ground on Friday morning.
Some people reported well over an inch of snow, especially in the northern areas of Accomack County near Chincoteague.
The seven cities in Hampton Roads just saw lots of cold rain, with a mix toward the northern stretches of the metro area.
That led to several crashes on the roads and closures and delays. A tractor-trailer also crashed in Mappsville in Accomack, leading to the closure of Route 13 and power lines in the road. No one was injured.