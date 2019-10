ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) – Multiple officials from different fire departments responded to a house fire in Onancock Monday night.

Parksley Volunteer Fire Department reported the fire happened at around 10:30 Monday evening at a home on Market Street.

Photo Courtesy – Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

Officials say smoke could be seen coming out of the roof area of the home

The fire was immediately contained and extinguished after officials responded to the incident.

Reports of injuries, if any, have not been released.