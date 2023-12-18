SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a pedestrian was transported to Norfolk General Hospital via med-flight with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday just before 6 p.m., police were called to the 800 block of Main Street, in front of Westfield Elementary School, for a crash involving a pedestrian.

State police say a 2002 Lincoln Town Car was traveling northbound on Main Street when an 83-year-old man walked into the street and was hit by the cars driver side mirror. The impact caused the man to spin into the vehicle according to state police.

VSP says the crash is still under investigation.