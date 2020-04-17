Smithfield man accused of trying to solicit a child

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. (WAVY) – A Smithfield man is accused of trying to solicit a sexual act from a child.

The Isle of Wight County Department of Social Services was made of aware of the alleged incident(s) and contacted the Sheriff’s Office, which launched an investigation.

Investigators searched the home of 38-year-old Chad Callahan and arrested him on felony warrants.

Callahan was charged with use of a communication device for the purpose of soliciting a sex act by a minor and taking indecent liberties with children.

He was taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail and was later issued a $10,000 secured bond with conditions.

