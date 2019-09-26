Smithfield HS student accused of making threat online pleads guilty

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A Smithfield High School student who was accused of making threats online has pleaded guilty.

Search warrants stated 18-year-old Paul Emerson wrote on Snapchat that he was going to kill fellow students using his AR-15 rifle. Investigators found an AR-15 and ammunition in a closet at his home in Carrollton.

Court records who Emerson pleaded guilty on Wednesday to communicating a threat through electronic means in the Isle of Wight General District Court.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4.