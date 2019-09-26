Smithfield HS student accused of making threat online pleads guilty

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paul M. Emerson

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A Smithfield High School student who was accused of making threats online has pleaded guilty.

Search warrants stated 18-year-old Paul Emerson wrote on Snapchat that he was going to kill fellow students using his AR-15 rifle. Investigators found an AR-15 and ammunition in a closet at his home in Carrollton.

Court records who Emerson pleaded guilty on Wednesday to communicating a threat through electronic means in the Isle of Wight General District Court.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories