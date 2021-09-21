Smithfield High to have large police presence Tuesday after threatening social media post

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield High School will have a large law enforcement presence on Tuesday after a social media post was made with apparent threats to the school.

Isle of Wight County Schools Spokesperson Lynn Briggs says parents were notified Monday night and the county sheriff’s office has not been able to validate the post.

The police presence will be especially high at arrival and dismissal.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. We will notify you if we receive any additional information,” the district said in a statement.

It comes a day after a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News. Two students were injured by gunfire and a suspect has been taken into custody.