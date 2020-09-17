Smithfield High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County Public Schools released information on Thursday stating that a Smithfield High School staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The school division sent a letter informing parents of the positive case. The school is currently conducting partial in-class instruction in addition to virtual learning and officials say Smithfield High will remain open during this time.

The school says that all areas the staff member came in contact with will be cleaned and disinfected in compliance with CDC guidelines.



We are working diligently to identify any individuals who had close contact with the person to determine if they may have had exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.



If you or your child are identified as having been potentially exposed, an official with Isle of Wight County Schools will contact you to ask that you please stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4°F, and practice social distancing for 14 days from your last contact.



If you are not contacted by an IWCS official, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities at this time.

Superintendent Jim Thornton, Isle of Wight County Public Schools





