SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield Foods is planning to close its pork-processing plant in Charlotte, N.C., and transfer production to its Tar Heel, N.C., facility, according to a news release.

Smithfield Foods is headquartered in Smithfield, Va., since 1936, and employs nearly 40,000 people in the U.S. — over 10,000 residing in North Carolina. This closure of this plant will affect around 110 employees, according to the release. The company said in the statement that they will provide financial and other transition assistance to those affects, and provide financial incentive to hourly employees who stay in Charlotte under the final day of production in December.

“Providing transition support to our Charlotte employees is our number-one priority,” said Doug Sutton, chief manufacturing officer for Smithfield Foods, in the release. “We appreciate their commitment to producing good food responsibly, and we hope many of them will continue in roles at other Smithfield locations.”