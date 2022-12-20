Photo Courtesy: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Smithfield Foods will donate 37,000 pounds of protein to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The Foodbank will receive the donation Thursday afternoon.

Smithfield Foods’ donation is a part of the National Pork Producers Council’s “Give-a-Ham” challenge. According to a press release, the challenge encourages donations towards organizations helping those with food insecurity.

Following the donation Thursday, employees from Smithfield Foods will pack backpacks for the school BackPack Program. The BackPack Program from Feeding America provide free groceries for weekends and school breaks to families in need.

Visit www.foodbankonline.org for more information on the Foodbank.