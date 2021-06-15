Small plane crashed into water in Mathews County, student and instructor rescued by VIMS research crew

MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A small plane crashed into the water in the Winter Harbor area of Mathews County on Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say they were contacted around 12:30 p.m. for the plane crash, which happened about 2 miles southwest of Wolf Trap Lighthouse, police say.

A student and instructor in the 2005 Diamond DA-20 airplane were trying to conduct a simulated instrument approach to Tangier Island when they experienced engine problems.

The engine eventually stopped and they were forced to land in the water. The plane landed near a Virginia Institute of Marine Science research vessel, and the student and instructor were rescued from the water with minor injuries.

The flight originated in Manassas, police say.