Small fire in mobile unit behind Camden Middle under investigation

CAMDEN, N.C. (WAVY) — A small fire that broke out in a mobile unit behind Camden Middle School on Thursday morning is under investigation.
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said there was only one staff member inside the unit at the time and he got out unharmed.
Ferrell says the fire marshal will establish the cause of the fire, but it appears to have started by a heating unit.
There was no danger to the main school, Ferrell said.
