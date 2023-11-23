VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the National Retail Federation projects an estimated 182 million people will shop in stores and online.

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, Americans will source deals and shop for the people on their holiday gift lists. Between the big box stores and large retailers, American Express’ Small Business Saturday supports shopping and eating local during the holiday week.

Cities around Hampton Roads are participating, and some have events and deals to bring more locals through their doors.

The ViBe Creative District is ready for shoppers.

The district’s non-profit is hosting their 8th annual Small Business Saturday event. They will have over 75 local vendors and businesses participating. There will be live music, and a scavenger hunt with prizes from favorite local spots.

It’s something they have been celebrating since 2016, said Executive Director Kate Pittman.

Since then, they’ve added over 60 new businesses to the neighborhood.

“These are small local companies that exist, that need your support during the holidays,” said Pittman.

In this oceanfront neighborhood, locally owned businesses lined the streets.

On one block there is a clothing store, a marketplace, an event space and a gallery just around the corner.

For Small Business Saturday, the creative hub and event rental space, The Garage VB, is hosting a marketplace with a variety of goods. Tessa Hall Duquette owns space.

They will have 13 vendors with a variety of goods.

“A mix of all different small businesses,” said Duquette. “We’ve got tea, we have pet items, artists.”

Next door, Gypsy Soul Boutique offers a unique mix of clothing, accessories and more.

“Small Business Saturday is dynamite down here,” said owner Carla Jernigan.

A pull for shopping local, is being able to get special items for friends and loved ones. It can be an opportunity to find something individualized.

“I like to have a lot of handcrafted purses, jewelry, we have local artists,” said Jernigan.

Being a part of the district is important to her and the other business owners. It offers support, necessary for locally owned shops.

“I feel so lucky I’m in this area,” Jernigan said. “I mean, if we have any event, the whole community comes out. We have First Fridays, we have a farmer’s market. People purposefully shop local down here and I love it.”

Down the block, Donna McNelly owns 17th Street Marketplace.

“Small business is probably one of the most important days of the year for us,” said McNelly.

That’s a truth for a lot of small business owners, who use sales from the holidays to run into the next year. It also offers time to meet new clients, shoppers and connect.

“We get to see all our locals who come out to support us year-round, but during this time the vibe puts on a great scavenger hunt. so we meet a lot of new people, friends family, pets,” said McNelly.

Her shop carries a large variety of local crafts. Artists’ pieces fill the walls and shelves. There are holiday-themed items for those getting in the season.

“It’s a great time for people to come out and support the local art,” said McNelly.

Around the corner, The Virginia Beach Art Center showcases works from local artists. It’s a space for artists to grow and be a part of the ViBe Creative District. Margaret Foltz is the Director.

“Here in the vibe district you will find so many creative different businesses. And it’s just so important for people to shop local to come in, not only see what’s being produced locally, but then support the economy,” said Foltz.

For business owners and directors in the neighborhood, the community support is essential. And, they realize the impact it has locally, in the city of Virginia Beach.

“It’s just not supporting the artists, but the bricks and mortar. It’s supporting the city, it’s supporting so many different components, of the city of Virginia Beach,” said Foltz.