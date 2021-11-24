Small Business Saturday: Christmas pop up shop being hosted by Conner Gweedo Memorial Foundation

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY-) – On Small Business Saturday, November 27, you can support a number of small businesses with just one stop. The Conner Gweedo Memorial Foundation teamed up with the group “Giving Hope in Hampton Roads” to create Conner’s Christmas Pop Up Shop.

You’ll be able to shop unique gifts from more than 20 vendors, enjoy food, music, a raffle and more!

Make sure your little ones have their lists ready, because Santa will be there as well.

Conner’s Christmas Pop Up Shop runs from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Dodd RV and Marine on George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown.