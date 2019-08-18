Skylight, roof catch fire at Southampton High School

Photo Courtesy – Courtland Volunteer Fire Department

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) – Fire officials around Southampton County responded to a fire that happened at Southampton High School Sunday morning.

Reports say that units from Courtland Volunteer Fire Department along with Capron Fire & Rescue, Courtland Rescue, and City of Franklin fire officials were met with moderate smoke Sunday morning at Southampton High School.

One crew was sent to the roof to investigate where they found the location of the fire on the roof skylight.

The fire was immediately extinguished and no injuries were reported.

