Skunk tests positive for rabies in JCC

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A skunk has tested positive for rabies in James City County, officials say.

The skunk was located in the area of Riverview Road. Anyone who believes they or their pet were exposed to this rabid skunk should call the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Environmental Health office at (757) 603-4277 of the James City County/Williamsburg Animal Control at 757 (565)-0370. Exposure can include a bite, scratch, or contact with the skunk’s saliva.

Rabies is a fatal disease, but can be prevented. To prevent the transmission of rabies, always:

Vaccinate your pets

Report animal bites and scratches to your doctor and local health department

Do not feed or encourage animals to visit your property

Latest Posts