1  of  3
Live Now
Live at 2: Va. Gov. Ralph Northam holds coronavirus press conference Live at 2: NC Gov. Roy Cooper holds coronavirus press conference Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm

Skunk tests positive for rabies in JCC

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
rabies_191877

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A skunk has tested positive for rabies in James City County, officials say.

The skunk was located in the area of Riverview Road. Anyone who believes they or their pet were exposed to this rabid skunk should call the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Environmental Health office at (757) 603-4277 of the James City County/Williamsburg Animal Control at 757 (565)-0370. Exposure can include a bite, scratch, or contact with the skunk’s saliva.

Rabies is a fatal disease, but can be prevented. To prevent the transmission of rabies, always:

  • Vaccinate your pets
  • Report animal bites and scratches to your doctor and local health department
  • Do not feed or encourage animals to visit your property

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories