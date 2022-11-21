View northbound on the newly constructed Green Mount Parkway segment approaching the bridge over Skiffes Creek. (Photo – James City County)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Skiffes Creek Connector linking Merrimac Trail and Pocahontas Trail near the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County has opened.

It extends the existing Green Mount Parkway with the new segment, which includes one-mile of two-lane roadway, two bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.

View looking southbound on the newly constructed Green Mount Parkway segment approaching the bridge over Route 143 and CSX rail. (Photo – James City County)

It now provides another option for drivers to get between Merrimac Trail (Route 143) and Pocahontas Trail (Route 60) and is expected to relieve congestion, improve safety and emergency and evacuation and streamline the movement of goods on those two primary routes.

The county said it expects the new road segment “to reduce and redirect” industrial truck traffic away from James River Elementary School and cut traffic in the Lee Hall area of Newport News while giving added access to Fort Eustis.

The county said there is still ongoing work to improve the existing bus stop and multiuse path along Route 60, final landscaping and groundwork and finishing work on the stormwater retention ponds.

It expects the project to be finished late this year.